WATCH: Rising Republican star says ‘Trump and I have one thing in common’ August 20, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-rising-republican-star-trump-and-i-have-one-thing-in-common/ Email Print Third on the GOP list, candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is closing the gap with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Ramaswamy tells Fox news that he is “not interested” in playing second fiddle with a vice president position. Like Trump, Ramaswamy says he was born to lead. Watch the latest video at foxnews.com 2024 Presidential electionDonald TrumpRepublican partyvivek ramaswamy