At a CNN town hall meeting this week Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders called the current Knesset a “right wing racist government” and referred to Saudi rulers as “murderous thugs.”

.@BernieSanders on #CNNTownHall: "To be for the Israeli people and to be for peace in the Middle East does not mean that we have to support right wing racist governments that currently exist in Israel… pic.twitter.com/L3tqrt3pcE

