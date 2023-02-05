WATCH: Solving the mystery of the Chinese spy balloon February 5, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-solving-the-mystery-of-the-chinese-spy-balloon/ Email Print On Saturday afternoon, a single missile fired by a jet fighter ended the brief, spectacular life of the Chinese spy balloon that had become a social media star with its own hashtag by the time it had finished passing through United States air space. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports on questions that investigators will seek to answer by recovering the balloon’s wreckage. ChinaEspionageUS China