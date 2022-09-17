WATCH: Swapping traditional protein with bugs – Israeli scientists change future of farming September 17, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-swapping-traditional-protein-with-bugs-israeli-scientists-change-future-of-farming/ Email Print i24NEWS correspondent Ariel Levin-Waldman looks at the Israelis who are bringing together finance and science to create genetically modified bugs and shape the future. Ben-Gurion University of the NegevIsraeli agricultureIsraeli researchIsraeli scientistsIsraeli startup