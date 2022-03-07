WATCH: Jerusalem police kill terrorist in Jerusalem’s Old City

For the second time in two days, an Arab terrorist was shot and killed by security forces after carrying out a stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem.

On Monday evening, a Palestinian terrorist entered the Cotton Gate leading to the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem armed with a knife and stabbed two Jerusalem District and Border Police officers, a Jerusalem Police spokesperson confirmed.

Police opened fire and the terrorist, a resident of a village near Ramallah, was killed. The victims, both in their 20s, were transported to a hospital in moderate condition.

On Sunday morning, a terrorist stabbed and wounded two Border Policemen at the Lions Gate entrance to the Old City. That terrorist was also shot and killed.

Below is footage of the aftermath of Monday’s attack.