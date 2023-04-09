WATCH: ‘The whole country hurts’ – funeral of young sisters, victims of Palestinian terror

The funeral of British-Israeli sisters Maya and Rina Dee, 20 and 15 years old respectively, who were murdered on Friday by a Palestinian terrorist in the Jordan Valley, took place on Sunday at the Gush Etzion Regional Cemetery. Their mother remains in hospital in critical condition.

Residents of the city of Efrat, where the Dee family lives, lined the streets waving Israeli flags as the mourners drove to the funeral, where thousands packed the premises. Thousands more watched the event live on YouTube.

“A simple, quiet family is devastated. When a simple family in Efrat is devastated, the whole country hurts,” their father, Rabbi Leo Dee, said.

The victims are also survived by two sisters and a brother.