WATCH: Thousands gather at the Western Wall ahead of Yom Kippur September 24, 2023

More than two million people attended Selichot services at the Western Wall this year during the weeks preceding Yom Kippur. Tens of thousands crowded the holy site late Saturday night and just after midnight Sunday for the final Selichot prayers before Yom Kippur.