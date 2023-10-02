Search

WATCH: Trump appears in court for mega-fraud trial

Former President Donald Trump calls New York Attorney General Letitia James ‘racist’ and Judge Arthur Engoron ‘Trump-hating,’ appealing a ruling which found he and his sons committed fraud.



Trump and his two oldest sons allegedly exaggerated the value of assets owned by the Trump company by billions of dollars.