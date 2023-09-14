WATCH: TSA agents in Miami airport caught stealing $600 from passengers September 14, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-tsa-agents-in-miami-airport-caught-stealing-600-from-passengers/ Email Print CCTV video caught TSA agents at Miami International Airport stealing from passengers undergoing security. SEE IT: TSA agents at Miami International Airport caught stealing $600 from a passenger's wallet. I don't even know how to explain this. What could have gone wrong in their lives? WATCHpic.twitter.com/PQizKHDlRy — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) September 14, 2023 airport securityMiamitheftTSA