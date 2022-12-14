WATCH: Turkey detains 44 suspects allegedly working for Mossad December 14, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-turkey-detains-44-suspects-allegedly-working-for-mossad/ Email Print In the largest intelligence operation since Israel and Turkey normalized ties, over three dozen people were detained for allegedly spying on local Palestinians on behalf of the Israeli spy agency. Turkey expert Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security discusses the implications. EspionageIsrael-Turkey relationsIsraeli-Palestinian conflictMossadTurkey