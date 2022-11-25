WATCH: Vehicle in Montreal rams into Jewish mother’s stroller November 25, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-vehicle-in-montreal-rams-into-jewish-mothers-stroller/ Email Print A video of a vehicle ramming into a stroller being pushed by a visibly Jewish mother last week was circulated in Montreal, Canada, by members of the Jewish community after the police refused to release it. The woman’s one-year-old baby, who appeared to have have been flung forward from the side-on impact of the speeding car, miraculously suffered no serious injuries. AntisemitismCanadaCar-rammingRamming attack