WATCH: Vice President Kamala Harris lauds Al Sharpton – despite his history of antisemitism

‘Rev., I love you,’ says Kamala Harris, declaring Al Sharpton the ‘conscience of our country,’ while ignoring Sharpton’s long history of bigotry, including antisemitism.

In 1991, Sharpton helped instigate the Crown Heights riot, during which dozens of local Jews were assaulted by black rioters in Brooklyn, and Australian yeshiva student Yankel Rosenbaum was stabbed to death.

Four years later, Sharpton led protests against Fred Harari, a Jewish businessman in Manhattan, after a local black church asked him to evict a black-owned record store which was subletting from him. The protests ended in violence, with one of Al Sharpton’s followers opening fire on Harari’s customers and setting fire to his business, leaving seven dead.

Harris also ignored Sharpton’s role in the Tawana Brawley scandal of the 1980s, in which Sharpton was found liable for falsely accusing several men of rape, calling him a “voice of truth.”