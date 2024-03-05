WATCH: Video compilation shows IDF destroying Hamas infrastructure March 5, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-video-compilation-shows-idf-destroying-hamas-infrastructure/ Email Print Immense explosions and detonations rocks Khan Yunis as the IDF clears any remnants of Hamas from the city. Something you’ll love to see:IDF orchestrating and overseeing the controlled detonation of a large-scale terrorist infrastructure in Khan Yunis. pic.twitter.com/lQyYmmQ8R3— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 5, 2024 HamasIDFTunnels