WATCH: Vivek spars with Sean Hannity over giving Israel ‘preferential treatment’ August 30, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-vivek-spars-with-sean-hannity-over-giving-israel-preferential-treatment/ Email Print ‘That’s false’: GOP presidential hopeful denies he called to end US aid to Israel in 2028. “By the end of my first term, our relationship with Israel will be stronger than it ever has been, because I will treat it as a true friendship, not just a transactional relationship,” the businessman told Sean Hannity in an interview with Fox News Tuesday. 2024 Presidential electionSean HannityUS aidvivek ramaswamy