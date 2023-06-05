Search

WATCH: ‘We’re gonna drive down hate and antisemitism,’ NYC mayor says at Celebrate Israel parade

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-were-gonna-drive-down-hate-and-antisemitism-nyc-mayor-says-at-celebrate-israel-parade/
Email Print

“I’m so proud to be mayor of the city with the largest Jewish population anywhere outside of Israel — and even prouder to march side by side our Jewish community in today’s Celebrate Israel parade, New York Mayor Eric Adams said during the march on Sunday.

“We’re gonna drive down hate and antisemitism,” he said.