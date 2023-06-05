WATCH: ‘We’re gonna drive down hate and antisemitism,’ NYC mayor says at Celebrate Israel parade June 5, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-were-gonna-drive-down-hate-and-antisemitism-nyc-mayor-says-at-celebrate-israel-parade/ Email Print “I’m so proud to be mayor of the city with the largest Jewish population anywhere outside of Israel — and even prouder to march side by side our Jewish community in today’s Celebrate Israel parade, New York Mayor Eric Adams said during the march on Sunday. “We’re gonna drive down hate and antisemitism,” he said. I’m so proud to be mayor of the city with the largest Jewish population anywhere outside of Israel — and even prouder to march side by side our Jewish community in today’s #CelebrateIsrael parade. pic.twitter.com/QVp4AKBTKW — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) June 4, 2023 AntisemitismEric AdamsIsrael paradeNew York City