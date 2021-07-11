WATCH: What do IDF pilots say about famous Hollywood flight scenes? July 11, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-what-do-idf-pilots-say-about-famous-hollywood-flight-scenes/ Email Print Ever watched an action movie and wondered if it’s realistic? Here’s your chance to see what real pilots think of these famous flight scenes. Ever watched an action movie and wondered if it’s realistic? Here’s your chance to see what real pilots think of these famous flight scenes: pic.twitter.com/i45UAokSSf — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 5, 2021 HollywoodIDFIsrael Air Force