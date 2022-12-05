WATCH: What do pro-Israel Arab leaders know about the PA that Blinken doesn’t? December 5, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-what-do-pro-israel-arab-leaders-know-about-the-pa-that-blinken-doesnt/ Email Print Middle East experts discuss the Biden administration’s attitude towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and American Jewry’s fear of the new Netanyahu coalition. According to Yoram Ettinger, former Israeli ambassador to the U.S., they need to be educated and learn why the pro-Israel Arab leaders already know. Abraham AccordsAmerican JewsAntony BlinkenBiden AdministrationDemocratic partyJ StreetUS Mideast policyUS-Israel relationsYoram Ettinger