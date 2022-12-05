Search

WATCH: What do pro-Israel Arab leaders know about the PA that Blinken doesn’t?

Middle East experts discuss the Biden administration’s attitude towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and American Jewry’s fear of the new Netanyahu coalition. According to Yoram Ettinger, former Israeli ambassador to the U.S., they need to be educated and learn why the pro-Israel Arab leaders already know.