WATCH: What prevents peace between Israel and the Palestinians?

Israeli Ambassador to Britain Tzipi Hotovely tells Sky News exactly why there is no peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

Thank you, @KayBurley, for having me on @SkyNews this morning to talk about the shocking Palestinian terror attacks in #Israel over the weekend.

You can watch my full interview here👇🏻https://t.co/oD54HWOjGv pic.twitter.com/m5AEuUvDLJ

— Tzipi Hotovely (@TzipiHotovely) January 31, 2023