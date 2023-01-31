WATCH: What prevents peace between Israel and the Palestinians? January 31, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-what-prevents-peace-between-israel-and-the-palestinians/ Email Print Israeli Ambassador to Britain Tzipi Hotovely tells Sky News exactly why there is no peace between Israel and the Palestinians. Thank you, @KayBurley, for having me on @SkyNews this morning to talk about the shocking Palestinian terror attacks in #Israel over the weekend. You can watch my full interview here👇🏻https://t.co/oD54HWOjGv pic.twitter.com/m5AEuUvDLJ — Tzipi Hotovely (@TzipiHotovely) January 31, 2023 Incitement to terrorIsraeli-Palestinian incitementJerusalem terrorPalestinian educationPalestinian terrorTzipi Hotovely