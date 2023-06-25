WATCH: Who are these new authorities on Judaism? June 25, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-who-are-these-new-authorities-on-judaism/ Email Print BDS leaders, Holocaust deniers and conspiracy theorists are distorting the Jewish religion to fit their anti-Israel agenda. New trick: From the Far Left to the Far Right, antisemites redefine Zionism, Judaism & even Jewish history to fit their political agenda. WATCH BDS leaders, Holocaust deniers & conspiracy theorists lecture Jews about their own heritage. pic.twitter.com/jH1R40uCq7 — Canary Mission (@canarymission) June 24, 2023 anti-Israel activismBDSConspiracy theoriesJewish historyJudaismZionism