WATCH: Why are Israelis so good at cyber security? December 28, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-why-are-israelis-so-good-at-cyber-security/ Email Print The innovation of the “young kids” in the IDF’s Unit 8200 has “saved the country.” Unit 8200 drafts 18 – 21 year olds as ‘cyber warriors’, it is the single biggest unit within the Israel Defense Forces. They also target 16 – 18 year olds via a national program in schools, the best and the brightest are reserved for the Talpiot program. 1/2 #TheNoticing pic.twitter.com/zyaB9YXWqF — @nti Hero 🧐 (@BucksBreaking) December 24, 2022 Cyber securityIDFIranian threatIsraeli intelligenceUnit 8200