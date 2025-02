WATCH: World’s first openly gay imam assassinated in South Africa

Muhsin Hendricks, known as the world’s first openly gay imam, was shot and killed by a masked attacker who ambushed him in his car in South Africa.

BREAKING:

A video has been released of yesterday’s Islamist terror attack in South Africa in which killed the world’s first openly gay imam.

Muhsin Hendricks ran a mosque in Cape Town intended as a safe haven for gay & marginalised Muslims.

He was murdered in an ambush. pic.twitter.com/obZvM4BzGi

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 16, 2025