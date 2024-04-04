WATCH: Wounded IDF soldier honored at army graduation ceremony April 4, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-wounded-idf-soldier-honored-at-army-graduation-ceremony/ Email Print The soldier proved he was stronger than ever by doing a one-legged squat, emphasizing the resolve and strength of the Israeli and Jewish people. Amazing!Near the end of the the military graduation ceremony yesterday, one of the wounded IDF combat soldiers was honored and showed us he is still strong as ever, even with 1 leg! pic.twitter.com/w2vkGgjgcx— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) April 4, 2024 graduation ceremonyIDFwounded