“We need more people standing up for Jews,’ renowned playwright David Mamet says

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

David Mamet, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Jewish playwright, film director, author and screenwriter, called on Tuesday for more people to publicly defend Jews in the U.S.

During a Zoom call hosted by Jewish National Fund-USA, Mamet discussed Jews being kicked out of various countries throughout history, and one viewer asked the American Theater Hall of Famer when he thought the U.S. would become “inhospitable” to Jews.

Moderator Daniel Housman further asked Mamet if he believed there was “ill-will” towards Jews in the U.S. Mamet replied, “Well of course.”

“If you look at the ‘Squad,’ those harpies in Congress making anti-Semitic remarks — nobody says ‘boo,’” he explained, referring to the informal name of a group comprised of four progressive congresswomen: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Mamet added, “People come to me over the years and they say, ‘We need more movies showing that Jews are good.’ It’s like outreach, which is a bunch of nonsense. We don’t need more movies like that. We need more people standing up in Congress, more people standing up in the Senate and more people standing outside the door with a legally licensed firearm saying, ‘Guess what, I’m not different.’”