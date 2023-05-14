White House welcomes ceasefire between Israel and Islamic Jihad

The U.S. secretary of state spoke with the Qatari prime minister, and deputy secretary of state spoke with Israeli minister for strategic affairs, Foggy Bottom announced.

By JNS

Washington welcomed the Egypt-brokered ceasefire announcement “between Israel and Gaza-based militants,” Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, announced on May 13.

“We are grateful for the critical diplomatic efforts of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and senior Egyptian officials, as well as Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar,” she stated.

Matthew Miller, State Department spokesman, also welcomed the ceasefire in a statement, although he referred to “hostilities in Israel and Gaza,” rather than violence between Israel and militants in Gaza.

“We express our condolences to the families of civilians who were killed and those who were injured in the violence,” Miller stated. He too commended “Egypt’s crucial role” and “Qatar’s robust efforts.”

Earlier in the day, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatari prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, per a State Department readout.

Another State Department readout noted that Wendy Sherman, deputy secretary of state, spoke on May 12 with Ron Dermer, Israeli minister for strategic affairs, to “reiterate the United States’ enduring commitment to Israel’s security and to convey her condolences for the Israeli citizen killed in yesterday’s rocket attacks.”

Sherman also “strongly condemned the indiscriminate launch of rockets into Israel from Gaza-based terrorist groups, which endangers the welfare of both Israelis and Palestinians,” per the readout.

Washington “reaffirms our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security,” Miller added in the May 13 statement. “We will remain engaged with our partners to promote calm in the weeks and months ahead. We also will continue our efforts to improve quality of life for Palestinians and we urge the swift delivery of fuel and other critical supplies into Gaza.”

“The United States believes that Israelis and Palestinians both deserve to live safely and securely and to enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy,” he stated.