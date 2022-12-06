2nd shooting of Jews in 2 days in NY, man hit in the neck

Drive-by passengers hit shot at the victims with BB guns. (Shutterstock/Illustrative)

The NYPD and Shomrim volunteers are increasing vigilance in New York’s Jewish neighborhoods.

By World Israel News Staff

A young Jewish man was hit in the neck by a BB gun on Monday night in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, Yeshiva World News reported.

It was the second such attack within two days on visibly Orthodox Jews in Jewish neighborhoods of the city of New York.

On Sunday afternoon, a Jewish man and his seven-year-old son, both wearing skullcaps, were hit by a BB gun in a drive-by shooting outside a kosher grocery store in Staten Island. The father was hit in the chest, while the bullet scraped the boy’s ear. Neither was seriously injured, although the child was reportedly traumatized.

Police are investigating both incidents as hate crimes.

Meanwhile, YWN reported, the New York Police Department and volunteer Jewish civilian patrols, known as Shomrim (Hebrew for ‘protectors’) are increasing vigilance in Jewish neighborhoods.

Antisemitic hate crimes in New York City during the month of November increased by 125 percent when compared to last year, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) reported on Monday.

The NYPD recorded 45 antisemitic hate crimes in November 2022. In November 2021, it recorded 20.

According to the data, Jewish New Yorkers were the most targeted group, accounting for 60 percent of all hate crimes that occurred, The Algemeiner noted.