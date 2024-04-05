WATCH: Rutgers students storm school president’s town hall meeting April 5, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-rutgers-students-storm-school-presidents-town-hall-meeting/ Email Print The meeting unraveled as protesters chanted ‘Long live the intifada, prompting campus security to escort Rutgers’s president from the meeting. WATCH:At @RutgersU tonight, the President conducted a town hall with students. The event descended into chaos, prompting him to leave with half of the present police. Jewish students, seeking assurance on campus safety, were left pleading with the remaining officers to escort… pic.twitter.com/2CjHLrpQT7— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 5, 2024 Antisemitismpro-HamasRutgers