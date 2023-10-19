3 injured as Hamas bombards northern Israel from Lebanese territory

The site where katyushas fired from Lebanon hit in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel. October 18, 2023. (Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

Not just Hezbollah – Gaza-based terror organization claims it fired 30 rockets from southern Lebanon into northern Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

At least three people were injured Thursday evening, after a barrage of rockets hit the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona.

Approximately 30 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee Thursday evening, as tensions continue to rise on Israel’s northern border.

This time, however, the attacks were carried out not by Hezbollah or Islamic Jihad, but Hamas, which claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Hitherto the Gaza-based terrorist organization has launched rockets at Israel exclusively from the Gaza Strip, with additional terrorist cells operating in Judea and Samaria.

Of the three people injured in Thursday’s barrage, two are listed in moderate condition, the third in light condition.

The two moderately injured victims have been identified as a 75-year-old man, who suffered a head injured, and a 30-year-old man. The lightly injured victim is a five-year-old girl.

IDF forces responded by attacking terrorist forces inside Lebanon.

Earlier on Thursday, terrorists operating in southern Lebanon fired two anti-tank guided missiles at Kibbutz Manara, near Kiryat Shmona.

The IDF hit back with artillery fire.

On Wednesday evening, nine rockets were launched from Lebanon at the Kiryat Shmona area, according to the Israel Defense Forces. At least one rocket hit an open area inside the city; the Iron Dome air-defense system intercepted four others.

In a separate incident, the IDF carried out a drone strike against a Lebanese terrorist cell firing mortars at the Tel Turmus area, east of Kiryat Shmona.

In addition, guided anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon, targeting the nearby communities of Metula, Kibbutz Malkia and Manara.

The IDF responded by hitting the launch sites with several waves of artillery fire.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, enemy missile fire was directed at the area of Dvoranit along the border; the IDF responded with artillery fire.