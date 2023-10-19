Anti-tank missiles fired at Kibbutz Manara from Lebanon

Israeli soldiers at a staging area near the Israeli border with Lebanon, northern Israel, October 15, 2023. (David Cohen/Flash90)

By JNS

Terrorists in Lebanon on Thursday fired two anti-tank guided missiles at Kibbutz Manara, near Kiryat Shmona in the northern Galilee. In response, the Israeli military shelled the source of the attack.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

On Wednesday evening, nine rockets were launched from Lebanon at the Kiryat Shmona area, according to the Israel Defense Forces. At least one rocket hit an open area inside the city; the Iron Dome air-defense system intercepted four others.

The rocket attacks caused no injuries or significant damage, the military added.

In a separate incident, the IDF carried out a drone strike against a Lebanese terrorist cell firing mortars at the Tel Turmus area, east of Kiryat Shmona.

In addition, guided anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon, targeting the nearby communities of Metula, Kibbutz Malkia and Manara.

The IDF responded by hitting the launch sites with several waves of artillery fire.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, enemy missile fire was directed at the area of Dvoranit along the border; the IDF responded with artillery fire.

Around 15 minutes earlier, the IDF reported shots fired towards a military post in the area of Zar’it, a moshav in the Western Galilee near the Lebanese border. The military responded with artillery fire.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the afternoon cross-border attacks, saying it fired at three sites with anti-tank guided missiles and gunfire.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Hezbollah missile wounded four Israeli soldiers near the border moshav of Shtula. The IDF responded with artillery fire.

Before the afternoon salvo, Hezbollah had fired at least seven missiles at northern Israeli towns and military posts over the previous 24 hours. Two soldiers and a civilian were wounded on Tuesday morning in a cross-border anti-tank missile attack on Metula—the first of three rounds of missile attacks throughout the day.

The terrorist group has been probing Israel’s northern border in the aftermath of Hamas’s Oct. 7 assault on the Jewish state, initiating a series of exchanges of fire as the IDF engages Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

Five Israelis—four soldiers and a civilian—have been killed on the northern front since the Hamas terror rampage in the south that left more than 1,400 people dead and 4,500 wounded, and at least 203 held hostage in Gaza.