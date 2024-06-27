WATCH: IDF completes extensive military training and prep in northern Israel June 27, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-completes-extensive-military-training-and-prep-in-northern-israel/ Email Print War with Lebanon is approaching, prompting IDF forces to maintain a heightened state of readiness, prepared to deploy in defense of Israel and its borders. IDFs Golani Infantry brigade is in the north.They are soon going to push Hezbollah north, and will be enjoying manakish at Zaatar w Zeit on Bliss Street, relishing mixed grill platters at Karam in Downtown Beirut, and indulging in kaak at Abou Hassan in Achrafieh. pic.twitter.com/D15BXKNMbF— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 27, 2024 HezbollahIDFLebanon