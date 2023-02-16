‘Abbas is a terrorist, Judea and Samaria belong to Israel’ – Pompeo

Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, known for his pro-Israel views, calls PA president a ‘known terrorist,’ says Judea and Samaria are the ‘rightful homeland’ of the Jewish people.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Former U.S. secretary of state Mike Pompeo, who pushed ardent pro-Israel policies during his time in office under former President Donald Trump, said on Thursday that he believes the territories of Judea and Samaria are the “rightful home” of the Jewish People.

While speaking to the One Decision Podcast, which features former senior diplomats and government officials from around the world, Pompeo added that the Trump administration viewed Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas as a terrorist.

When Pompeo explained the Trump administration’s decision to end billions of dollars of funding to the PA, he used Abbas’ kunya, Abu Mazen. Abbas is often referred to as Abu Mazen by Israeli officials and the Hebrew language press.

“Our theory of the case was this — what is in America’s best interest? Is it to sit and wait for Abu Mazen, a known terrorist who’s killed lots and lots of people, including Americans, and given those martyrs money, for having done so?” Pompeo said, referencing Abbas’ pay-for-slay policy. Abbas has vowed to never halt the program, which rewards terrorists and their families with monthly cash stipends, despite international pressure.

“We said that’s just not in America’s best interest.”

The podcast hosts asked Pompeo regarding his views on a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which he answered with a

“I’m for an outcome that guarantees Israeli security and makes life better for everyone in the region,” Pomepo said.

He explicitly stated that he rejects the narrative that Israel is an occupying nation.

“This land, as an Evangelical Christian, I am convinced from my reading of the Bible that 3,000 years onto now, in spite of the denial of so many, is the rightful homeland of the Jewish people,” Pompeo said. “We should support Israel in its efforts. They’ll find their own way to an outcome.”

He added that “in the meantime, we should look out for Europe and America and make sure we are helping these nations get toward the right place, and we want good things for everyone, including those folks who live in Judea and Samaria.”

It’s notable that Pompeo used the term Judea and Samaria – a Biblical term which has connotations of Jewish land rights in the territories. Typically, American officials refer to the area as the West Bank.

Pompeo is currently weighing a 2024 presidential run, which would pit him against Trump and Former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley for the Republican nomination.

In November 2020, Pompeo visited Psagot Winery, making him the highest-ever American diplomat to tour an Israeli settlement while in office.