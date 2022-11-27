Mike Pompeo: ‘We stand with the Jewish people’

Former Sec. of State Mike Pompeo speaking in Urbandale, Iowa on March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

After Donald Trump comes under fire for meeting with Nick Fuentes and Kanye West, former Secretary of State condemns antisemitism.

By World Israel News Staff

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned antisemitism, calling it a “cancer,” days after former President Donald Trump met with two prominent figures widely accused of antisemitism.

In a tweet late Saturday night, Pompeo condemned antisemitism, calling it the “world’s oldest bigotry,” and touted his record in favor of legislation against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

“Anti-Semitism is a cancer. As Secretary, I fought to ban funding for anti-Semitic groups that pushed BDS. We stand with the Jewish people in the fight against the world’s oldest bigotry.”

Pompeo did not directly reference his former boss or his recent meeting with rapper-turned-designer Kanye West and far-right Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

Last week’s meeting, which West referenced in a tweet last Wednesday, drew criticism even from some Trump stalwarts, including his administration’s Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.

“To my friend Donald Trump, you are better than this. Even a social visit from an antisemite like Kanye West and human scum like Nick Fuentes is unacceptable. I urge you to throw those bums out, disavow them and relegate them to the dustbin of history where they belong,” Friedman tweeted on Friday.

“I condemned Barak Obama associating with Louis Farrakhan and Jeremiah Wright. This is no different. Antisemites deserve no quarter among American leaders, right or left,” Friedman added.

The White House issued a statement on Saturday condemning the meeting.

“Bigotry, hate, and antisemitism have absolutely no place in America — including at Mar-a-Lago,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates stated.

“Holocaust denial is repugnant and dangerous, and it must be forcefully condemned,” he said.

“This is just awful, unacceptable conduct from anyone, but most particularly from a former President and current candidate,” former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tweeted.

Trump claimed on Truth Social, the social media platform he created, that he was unaware Fuentes would be attending the dinner meeting reportedly arranged by West and that he “knew nothing about” the Holocaust-denying White Supremacist. In fact, Fuentes has been one of Trump’s staunch supporters.

“This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago,” Trump said. “Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about. We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport.”

West sparked outrage last month with a now-deleted tweet saying that he was going to go “death con 3” on Jewish people. Rather than apologizing, he doubled down on his antisemitic statements.

Fuentes, who was labeled a white supremacist by the U.S. Justice Department, has questioned the Holocaust on several occasions and mocked it as well, once comparing the slaughter of Jews in gas chambers to “cookies baking in an oven.”