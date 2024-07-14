After Trump assassination plot, Dems and media warn of dangerous “right wing rhetoric”

The Left pulls the trigger and then blames those who were shot for the violence.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

After the Trump assassination attempt, Kamala Harris tweeted a condemnation followed by, “violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence.”

What does that mean? Why should it lead to more violence?

A CNN broadcast complained about “heated rhetoric”.

CNN attacks Trump for saying “Fight! Fight! Fight!” after being shot. “That's not the message that we want to be sending right now.” You can't make this up 🤯

“Former President Trump got up and said, ‘fight, fight, fight’, I think what we’re hearing from people is that’s not the message we want to be sending right now. We want to tamp it down.”

On CBS News, there were claims that officials were warning that the biggest threat was from “retaliatory violence”.

“The rhetoric we are seeing at this hour is very concerning,” CBS News personalities claimed about Republican lawmakers.

No sooner does leftist violence break out than the Left’s cultural apparatus warns that the real threat comes from the victims.

