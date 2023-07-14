Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to boycott Herzog’s address to Congress

Joining other progressive lawmakers, New York congresswoman tells Axios she’s “not planning” on attending Israeli president’s address.

By World Israel News Staff

New York Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will not be attending Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s address to Congress next week, the lawmaker said Thursday.

Speaking with Axios, Ocasio-Cortez said she is “not planning to” attend Herzog’s speech, joining several other progressive Democrats who indicated they will be snubbing the Israeli president’s appearance before a joint session of Congress.

Earlier this week, Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar told The Messenger there was “no way in hell” she would attend Herzog’s address, slated for next Wednesday.

“There is no way in hell I am attending the joint session address from a president whose country has banned me and denied Rashida Tlaib the ability to see her grandma,” Omar tweeted.

“While executive power in Israel is vested in the prime minister and his cabinet, the president as head of state as traditionally served as a ‘faithful policy ambassador’ for the government in charge.”

Rashida Tlaib refused to disclose whether she will be attending Herzog’s address.

In addition to Ocasio-Cortez, on Thursday New York congressman Jamaal Bowman – a fellow member of the progressive “Squad,” told Axios that he will likely join the boycott.

“I’ve been very outspoken regarding the treatment of Palestinians,” Bowman said. “The United States is important in ensuring accountability and uplifting the human rights of Palestinians.”

Will Reinert, spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee, slammed Ilhan Omar and Jamaal Bowman for their plans to boycott Herzog’s speech.

“Jamaal Bowman, seeing no condemnation from his colleagues for Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism, has decided to join in her hateful boycott.”

“How long will House Democrats allow this rabid anti-Semitism to grow in their ranks?”