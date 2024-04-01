US Congressman cites Hiroshima and Nagasaki when advocating quick end to Gaza war

Walberg explained that he was speaking of Hiroshima and Nagasaki metaphorically and was not advocating using nuclear weapons.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A Republican congressman from Michigan Tim Walberg referred to “Hiroshima and Nagasaki” when calling for a quick end to Israel’s war with Gaza.

Walberg was speaking to constituents in a town hall in late March when he mentioned the two Japanese cities devastated by allies during WWII in a nuclear bombing that killed hundreds of thousands of Japanese.

In a social media video during which his voice could be heard but his image couldn’t be seen, the congressman responded to a question about the US using funds to build a humanitarian pier to transfer aid to Gazan civilians.

“I don’t think we should,” Walberg responded.

“We shouldn’t be spending a dime on humanitarian aid,” he continued.

“It should be like Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Get it over quick.”

Walberg has used similar language concerning the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

“The same should be in Ukraine. Defeat Putin quick. Instead [of] 80% in Ukraine being used for humanitarian purposes, it should be 80-100% to wipe out Russia, if that’s what we want to do,” Walberg said.

Walberg explained on X that he was speaking of Hiroshima and Nagasaki metaphorically and was not advocating using nuclear weapons to end the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

Walberg clarified in a statement, “As a child who grew up in the Cold War Era, the last thing I’d advocate for would be the use of nuclear weapons. ”

“In a shortened clip, l used a metaphor to convey the need for both Israel and Ukraine to win their wars as swiftly as possible, without putting American troops in harm’s way,” he explained.

“My reasoning was the exact opposite of what is being reported: the quicker these wars end, the fewer innocent lives will be caught in the crossfire.”

“The sooner Hamas and Russia surrender, the easier it will be to move forward,” Walberg said.

“The use of this metaphor, along with the removal of context, distorted my message, but I fully stand by these beliefs and stand by our allies,” he added.