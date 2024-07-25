Rashida Tlaib under fire for holding ‘War Criminal’ sign during Netanyahu speech

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., left, talks to Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., as Tlaib holds a sign reading 'War Criminal,' as they attend a speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a joint meeting of Congress, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Democratic lawmaker ‘should be run out of town,’ say Republicans after she held up sign during Netanyahu’s address to Congress, accusing him of being a war criminal.

By World Israel News Staff

A Democratic lawmaker held up a sign calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “war criminal” during his address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday, drawing sharp rebukes from some of her Republican colleagues.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu spoke before Congress for over an hour, addressing the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the proxy war between Israel and Iran, and the threats he argued Tehran poses to the West.

“For the forces of civilization to triumph, America and Israel must stand together,” Netanyahu said.” Because when we stand together, something very simple happens. We win. They lose.”

During his address, Michigan Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib wore a black-and-white keffiyeh around her neck, sported a pin bearing the Palestine Liberation Organization flag, and held a sign reading “War Criminal” on the front, and “Guilty of Genocide” on the back.

Tlaib invited a guest to join her during Netanyahu’s address, revealing her selection in a tweet Wednesday in which she accused the Israeli premier of “genocide.”

“Joining me in the chamber today is Hani Almadhoun, who has lost over 150 members of his extended family in Netanyahu’s genocide. After witnessing his sister forced to eat animal feed, he and his family were determined to start a soup kitchen to feed their starving neighbors.”

At one point, Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (Fl.) moved to sit next to Tlaib and spoke with her for several minutes.

Several other Republican lawmakers denounced Tlaib for her silent protest.

“Has a ‘war criminal crime’ sign she keeps displaying during Netanyahu’s speech,” tweeted Texas Republican Rep. Randy Weber. “She’s incorrigible & should be censored… & ‘run out of town’.”

“Prime Minister Netanyahu delivered a powerful speech today. Proud to attend. We stand with Israel, determined to eradicate Hamas, bring hostages home, and restore peace in the Middle East.”

Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina called Tlaib an “absolute disgrace” in a tweet after Netanyahu’s address.

Tlaib is not the only American lawmaker to publicly denounce Netanyahu as a “war criminal.”

On Tuesday, on the eve of Netanyahu’s address, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders decried the invitation extended to the Israeli leader.

“It will be the first time in American history that a war criminal has been given that honor.”