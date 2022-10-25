Anti-Israel supermodel Gigi Hadid under fire for claiming to ‘support Jewish people’

“No Gigi Hadid, you most certainly do not support your Jewish friends,” the StopAntisemitism non-profit said.

By Debbie Reiss, World Israel News

Gigi Hadid has drawn outrage for condemning antisemitism to her 56 million Instagram followers, with critics calling the rabidly anti-Israel supermodel out on her hypocrisy.

Hadid on Monday shared a post by comedian Amy Schumer, who wrote: “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people. Do you know what the Jewish people are afraid [antisemitism] will lead to?

“One in two people don’t know the Holocaust happened. Stand up.”

But people pointed out that the post by Hadid, who is a Palestinian-American, was disingenuous given her past posts.

“No Gigi Hadid, you most certainly do not support your Jewish friends,” the StopAntisemitism non-profit said, accusing Hadid of denying “the Jewish right to self-determination;” helping to “propagate lies and hatred against the Jewish nation” and magnifying “antisemitic voices to the millions that follow you.”

Hadid, whose father Mohamed is a millionaire real estate developer originally from the northern Galilee region during the pre-State era, has repeatedly spoken out against Israel.

Pro-Israel activist Isaac de Castro shared a split screen showing Hadid’s recent post condemning antisemitism alongside a pinned comment from May 2021 – during the war against terror groups in Gaza in which 4,500 rockets were launched into Israel – in which the supermodel shared the opinion that Arabs cannot be antisemitic because they themselves are “semites.”

Earlier this year, fashion magazine Vogue walked back a caption on its Instagram feed that had reposted remarks from model Gigi Hadid comparing Ukrainians to Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Vogue and its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour announced they were cutting ties with West.

West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, as well as her sisters and mom Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner, stated their support for the Jewish community.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” Kim wrote on her Twitter account. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

After days of silence, Adidas is finally cutting ties with the rapper, the sportswear company said, calling his antisemitic tirades “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately,” it said.

“The thing about it being Adidas is like, I can literally say antisemitic s*** and they cannot drop me,” West bragged last week.