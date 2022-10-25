WATCH: Kim Kardashian condemns antisemitism, breaks silence over Kanye West’s tirades

Celebrities Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner stated their support for the Jewish community following Kanye West’s anti-Semitic rants. Kim Kardashian is West’s ex-wife.

“”Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote on her Twitter account. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”