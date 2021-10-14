No thanks! Anti-Zionist cult praises IDF while heading for Iran

“I know that Israel tried to do the best that they can even when it is at war,” said a Lev Tahor spokesperson.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Lev Tahor spokesperson Uriel Goldman called critics of the Israeli military “a joke” in a Zoom clip retrieved by The Times of Israel on Wednesday and recorded months before the anti-Zionist cult’s recent efforts to seek asylum in Iran.

“I just learned a big lesson from what’s going on in Gaza and all this stuff. You know what? That people who are attacking the humanitarian acts that Israel do is like a joke,” the cult’s spokesperson said in the video, recorded shortly after May’s conflict between Israel and Hamas, known as Operation Guardian of the Walls.

Goldman said the idea that the IDF was targeting children was simply “nonsense,” because Israel takes great care about such things, “much more that Americans.”

He said that people who are always finding new things to criticize about Israel are “just people who hate Israel and use every single thing like to attack.”

“I know that Israel tried to do the best that they can even when it is a war. But we are laughing when they said, ‘Oh, what the Palestinians, so nebach [unfortunate]. They’re attacking them.’ It’s a joke. Between me and you, everybody knows a joke,” said Goldman.

Seated next to Goldman in the video was Shmiel Weingarten, one of the Lev Tahor leaders who were arrested in Guatemala in July by U.S. and Guatemalan police on suspicion of kidnapping and child abuse.

According to reports, the group, which is believed to have between 200 and 300 members, has begun making its way in recent weeks from Guatemala to the Kurdistan region of Iraq with the goal of crossing the border into Iran.

Orit Cohen, whose brother Shaul is a member of Lev Tahor, spoke about the situation with 103FM on Wednesday.

“I want to talk about the cult itself. First of all, people need to understand that it has nothing to do with anti-Zionism, that is not the reason,” said Cohen.

“They are criminals who have begun to get arrested, psychopathic pedophiles who are abusing children and they know they will be arrested. They are seeking legal asylum in Iran. This is why they’re moving,” she said.

The group has been seeking asylum in Iran since 2018, when it issued a declaration of “loyalty and submission to the Supreme Leader and Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”