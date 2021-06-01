Arson attack from Gaza sparks blaze in southern Israel

The arson attack was the first of its kind since Operation Guardian of the Walls.

By World Israel News Staff and TPS

Gazan terrorists launched arson balloons toward Israel on Monday and set fire to a wheat field in the south, the first such documented attack since Operation Guardian of the Walls.

Firefighters from the Southern District fought the fire in the field in the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council area. Crews worked to extinguish the fire and prevent the fire from spreading until control was achieved.

An Ashkelon Station Fire and Rescue Investigator determined from the findings that the fire was most likely caused by an incendiary balloon.

Israel has yet to respond to the attack.

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz stated after the recent operation that Israel would not tolerate such attacks.

One person on patrol duty was lightly wounded when a terrorist from Gaza crossed the border into Israel.

The arson attack was launched a day after a resident of the Gaza Strip armed with knives was discovered near the communities of Yated and Sde Avraham in the southern Eshkol region. He was shot in the legs.

On Sunday evening, an Israeli civilian noticed the terrorist and notified security. Under questioning, the suspect pulled a knife and attempted to stab the patroller, who shot back. He was lightly injured.

Fearing more terrorists may have infiltrated, authorities instructed residents of the area to remain inside their homes and lock the doors.

An IDF spokesman said that the forces scanned the area and that the circumstances of the incident were under investigation.

“Recently, the security personnel of Eshkol located and arrested a suspect armed with knives in the Hevel Shalom area. The gunman has been neutralized and further searches are being carried out throughout the area,” a statement issued by the Eshkol Regional Council to residents read.