‘Awe-inspiring’: Palestinian PM praises mother of 6 terrorists

PA President Mahmoud Abbas embraces Latifa Abu Hmeid, the mother of six terrorists, during a meeting in Ramallah, Jan. 12, 2022. (Al-Hayat Al-Jadida via MEMRI)

The Palestinian prime minister conveyed President Mahmoud Abbas’s blessings to the proud mother at an Iftar dinner at her home.

By TPS

A mother of six terrorists is “awe-inspiring, standing as a mother who represents all the mothers of the prisoners,” Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh declared during a meeting with Latifa Abu Hmeid, the mother of six terrorists. Five are serving life sentences in Israeli prisons and one was killed during an attempted arrest by Israeli forces.

Shtayyeh and Ramallah District Governor Laila Ghannam met with “Um Nasser” Abu Hmeid at her home for an Iftar dinner at the end of a Ramadan fast day last month, during which Shtayyeh conveyed the blessings of PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

He “emphasized that the prisoners’ cause and making every effort to release them all from the occupation’s [Israel] prisons will remain at the top of the priorities of the [PA] leadership and government,” the official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida reported.

Shtayyeh “saluted Um Nasser for her resolve and her awe-inspiring standing as a mother who represents all the mothers of the prisoners, as she is defending our prisoners in the occupation’s prison and waving their flag in our consciousness and in our hearts.”

Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), which reported on the event, noted that the PA’s “lauding of Abu Hmeid because of her terrorist children is nothing new.”

In an event organized by the European Union to celebrate International Women’s Day, and which was attended by EU Representative to the PA Sven Kuehn von Burgsdorff, Shtayyeh specifically singled out Abu Hmeid as “an example of a woman who is fighting and standing firm.”

Her sons are responsible for the murder of at least 10 Israelis.

Nasser Abu Hmeid, one of Latifa Abu Hmeid’s sons and the former commander of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades in Ramallah, is in critical condition suffering from advanced cancer. He was convicted for his part in the murder of seven Israelis and is serving seven life sentences and an additional 50 years.

Islam Yusuf Abu Hmeid, murdered an Israeli in May 2018 and is serving life in prison and an additional eight months; Muhammad Abu Hmeid is serving two life sentences and 30 years for involvement in terror attacks; Nasr Abu Hmeid is serving five life sentences for involvement in two terror attacks in which four were murdered, and arms dealing; Sharif Abu Hmeid is serving four life sentences for involvement in terror attacks in which four were murdered; Abd Al-Mun’im Muhammad Yusuf Naji Abu Hmeid, murdered one, and was killed by Israeli forces in May 1994.

Abu Hmeid has another three children at home.