Biden adviser meets Netanyahu amid unease over new gov’t, stresses strong US-Israel bond

By Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Thursday with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, the allies’ highest level in-person talks since the most right-wing government in Israel’s history took power last month.

Sullivan’s visit comes amid unease in Washington over Netanyahu’s policies and over several members of his nationalist and ultra-Orthodox governing coalition, which is already taking a hard line against the Palestinians and is expected to ramp up construction in Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria.

A statement from Netanyahu’s office said the two discussed Iran’s nuclear program and ways to broaden normalization agreements reached under the Trump administration with four Arab countries.

“I’ve known President Biden for 40 years as a great friend of Israel,” Netanyahu told Sullivan, according to footage released from the meeting. “We see you as a trusted partner in matters of assuring security and, of course, advancing peace.”

Sullivan told Netanyahu that Biden’s “commitment to the state of Israel is bone deep,” a “commitment that’s rooted in shared history, shared interests and shared values.”

The U.S. has said it will engage with Netanyahu’s government based on its policies and not on personalities, including controversial senior Cabinet ministers. American officials have previously expressed concerns about at least two right-wing Israeli politicians, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

Sullivan also met with senior Israeli security officials, including the head of the Mossad and President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday.

World Israel News contributed to this report.