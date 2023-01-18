‘You are coming at the right time,’ Herzog welcomes US national security advisor to Israel

“You are coming at the right time, as we meet so many challenges together,” the Israeli president told Sullivan.

By World Israel News Staff

President Isaac Herzog met Wednesday with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who landed in Israel in the evening.

This is their fourth meeting.

They first held an expanded meeting with the their advisors, after which they had a private discussion.

After holding an expanded meeting with their advisors, they had a private discussion in what was described by Herzog’s spokesperson as a “positive atmosphere.”

Topics included the strong partnership between Israel and the U.S., notwithstanding which parties are in power, and ways to deepen the strategic cooperation between their nations.

“We welcome the National Security Advisor of the United States, Jake Sullivan, a great friend of Israel and a big expert on world affairs and security and Middle Eastern affairs,” Herzog stated at the beginning of the meeting.

“You are coming at the right time, as we meet so many challenges together. I welcome you wholeheartedly to our country.”

Sullivan thanked Herzog, adding that “President Biden sends his personal regards to you. He remembers fondly your visit to the Oval [Office] and looks forward to welcoming you back soon, and also to coming back to Israel after his very successful trip last year.”