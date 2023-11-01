Blinken: ‘Gaza aid is crucial to Israeli security’

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu give a joint press conference, on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 in Jerusalem. (Ronaldo Schemidt/Pool via AP)

If the West fails to provide for Gazans, Hamas will portray itself as their saviors and be strengthened, warns US Secretary of State.

By World Israel News Staff

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended the Biden administration’s plans to fund humanitarian aid to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, and lambasted Republican critics who have sought to block parts of the administration’s aid package earmarked for the Strip.

In a opinion piece published by The Washington Post Tuesday, Blinken warned that failure to offer material support to the population of Gaza would empower Hamas and its allies, making them appear to be the ‘saviors’ of the Palestinian people.

“Without swift and sustained humanitarian relief, the conflict is much more likely to spread, suffering will grow, and Hamas and its sponsors will benefit by fashioning themselves as saviors amid the very desperation they created.”

The resulting situation will make it difficult for the U.S. to expand the Abraham Accords, Blinken added.

“And the deepening crisis will undermine the possibility of further integration between Israel and its neighbors.”

Taking aim at congressional Republicans who have proposed removing funding for Gaza from a proposed emergency aid package to the Middle East, Blinken claimed that “facilitating humanitarian assistance” is crucial for Israel’s long-term security.

“Some in Congress are making the case to fund only parts of the president’s request, including proposals to cut out all humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.”

“That would be a grave mistake.”

“We don’t have to choose between defending Israel and aiding Palestinian civilians. We can and must do both.”

Blinken also reiterated the administration’s support for the two-state solution and Palestinian statehood, calling it the “sole viable path” to peace in the Middle East.

“That is the only way to stand firmly by one of our closest allies, protect innocent lives, uphold the international rules of the road that ultimately benefit the American people, and preserve the sole viable path to lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians: two states for two peoples.”

“Any member of Congress who cares about Israel’s enduring security — or America’s, for that matter — should support both defense and humanitarian assistance to address this conflict.”