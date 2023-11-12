Boris Johnson decries revival of ‘ancient hatred’ as anti-Israel protesters hound Jews

‘Almost 80 years after the end of the Second World War it is shocking to hear nakedly antisemitic chants on the streets of London today.’

By World Israel News Staff

Half a million people protested in London on Saturday, coinciding with the UK’s Remembrance Day, against Israel’s ongoing military operation in Gaza to destroy the Hamas terror group following the October 7th massacre.

The demonstration, which was organized by the Stop the War Coalition, was the largest of its kind since the IDF campaign began.

Many waved white, red, and green Palestinian flags and called for a ceasefire. However, others went further, expressing sympathy for Hamas and chanting “from the river to the sea,” which is effectively a call to wipe out the borders of Israel.

Jewish families were targeted and harassed on their way out of synagogue on Abbey Road in St. John’s Wood, as reported by The Campaign Against Antisemitism.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak criticized the decision to hold pro-Palestinian protests on Armistice Day, which was instituted in many countries to commemorate those who have fallen in war during and since WWI.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson vigorously condemned the antisemitic chants and the harassment of Jews, posting on X: “Almost 80 years after the end of the Second World War it is shocking to hear nakedly antisemitic chants on the streets of London today.”

He continued, “There are people who plainly want to ignore the Hamas massacre of October 7. They want to wipe Israel off the map. That is what they were chanting for today. They must not and will not succeed. I thank the police for all their efforts to keep people safe – but we must all do more because an ancient hatred is rising again in Europe. It must be stamped out.”

Among the anti-Israel protesters, 150 were detained by London police for wearing full face coverings and balaclavas and setting off fireworks.