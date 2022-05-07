Coalition will collapse if 4000 units not approved for Judea and Samaria, Israel tells US

View of a construction site for a new apartment building in Efrat, in Gush Etzion, Dec. 1, 2020. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)

A green light for 4,000 housing units would be the largest advancement of homes in Judea and Samaria since President Joe Biden took office.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

Israeli officials have told the White House that the governing coalition will collapse if plans for 4,000 housing units in Judea and Samaria are not advanced, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported.

The U.S. opposes the plan.

“Israel’s program of expanding settlements deeply damages the prospect for a two-state solution,” said Deputy State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday,

The Defense Ministry’s Higher Planning Council is scheduled to meet on Thursday to give final approval for more than 2,500 homes and advancing plans for more than 1,400 others.

Channel 12 added that the plans also promise 1,000 additional housing units for Palestinians in Area C of Judea and Samaria, where Israel maintains administrative and security responsibility.

A green light from the Defense Ministry would be the largest advancement of homes in Judea and Samaria since U.S. President Joe Biden took office.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, tweeted that approving the construction plans was a “basic, required and obvious thing.”

Nabil Abu Rdeneh, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, denounced the plans.