‘Day of Rage’ called over rescheduled Jerusalem flag march

Young Jewish men celebrate Jerusalem Day around the Old City walls of Jerusalem, May 21, 2020. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Palestinians threaten rockets and violence if parade passes Damascus Gate. Israel beefs up security.

By World Israel News Staff

Palestinian leaders threatened to hold a “Day of Rage” to thwart a rescheduled flag march in Jerusalem. Last month’s march was cancelled amid Gaza rocket fire and the failure of police and march organizers to agree on a route.

The annual march is held on Jerusalem Day, which marks the anniversary of the city’s reunification during the Six Day War in 1967. In 2020, because of the Covid pandemic, the parade was scrapped for a smaller human chain.

Hamas reportedly told Egyptian officials that Gaza terror groups would renew rocket fire if the march passes Damascus Gate of Jerusalem’s Old City.

“Let next Tuesday be a day of mobilization and a bond towards al-Aqsa Mosque, and a day of anger and defiance of the occupier. Show God and your people what you have done in it, and be the best sword for Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa,” a Hamas statement said. Lebanese media reported that Gaza terror groups were already raising their level of alertness.

The Fatah-dominated Palestine Liberation Organization called on Arab Israelis to join Palestinians in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria in protest.

Omer Bar-Lev, the new Minister of Public Security, will have final say on whether the parade proceeds. Israel is already beefing up security.

MK Mansour Abbas, leader of the Ra’am party and a member of the coalition, told Radio Nas he opposes the march.