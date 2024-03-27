WATCH: ‘It’s not Biden vs. Netanyahu, it’s Biden vs. Israel,’ Says Dershowitz March 27, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-its-not-biden-vs-netanyahu-its-biden-vs-israel-says-dershowitz/ Email Print Dershowitz slammed the US abstention from the latest ceasefire UNSC resolution and called out Biden for caring more about votes than Israel’s future.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/WhatsApp-Video-2024-03-27-at-10.23.10_7c76d07f.mp4 alan dershowitzCeasefireHamasUNSC resolutionUS abstain