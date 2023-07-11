‘Day of Resistance’: How many protesters actually showed up?

Media reports thousands – not hundreds of thousands and not even tens of thousands – at daytime protest events across the country.

By Adina Katz, World Israel News

Over the past several months, hundreds of thousands of protesters against the Netanyahu government’s judicial reforms have been demonstrating every Saturday night and often in between, including more than one “Day of Disruption” that caused chaos throughout the country.

Talks between the two sides, mediated by President Isaac Herzog, failed, and on Monday night, the Knesset advanced a bill to restrict the ‘reasonableness’ standard by the Supreme Court by a vote of 64-56.

Opposition MKs and prominent activists had threatened to shut down the country the following day, having organized a “Day of Resistance” to the reforms. Protest groups released a statement pledging to “stop the country from functioning.”

However, the size of the daytime protests appears to have been smaller than anticipated. Despite the disruptions, such as the standstill in traffic on all major highways throughout the country and the ruckus at Ben-Gurion Airport, media has reported thousands of protesters in Tel Aviv and other cities – a modest number compared to previous demonstrations that attracted hundreds of thousands.

According to the Jewish News Syndicate, while police would not provide estimates to JNS on the number of protesters, there appeared to be significantly fewer participants than in previous demonstrations held over the past few months.

The number increased significantly in the evening, as tens of thousands reportedly packed Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, as usual, but nothing out of the ordinary happened..