INSANITY: Massive protests in Israel turn violent, baby on blanket left on highway to block traffic July 11, 2023

Sacrificing for the cause? Amid massive anti-judicial reform protests Tuesday, one family left their baby on a blanket in the middle of a busy highway in Tel Aviv in an attempt to block traffic. Meanwhile, thousands demonstrated across the country, putting traffic at a standstill and wreaking havoc at Ben-Gurion Airport, where some are having trouble breathing amid the huge crowd. (1st video) Mounted police used water cannons and other means to disperse protesters. At one location, a man was trampled on by a horse (2nd video). Hundreds of protesters stream off of shoulder-to-shoulder packed trains, arriving at a massive anti-judicial overhaul protest at Ben Gurion Airport pic.twitter.com/psKJ4jXHHl — Carrie Keller-Lynn (@cjkeller8) July 11, 2023 פרש משטרתי עולה על מפגין בקפלן pic.twitter.com/87RIyuekHI — בר שם-אור Bar Shem-Ur (@Bar_ShemUr) July 11, 2023