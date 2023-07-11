INSANITY: Massive protests in Israel turn violent, baby on blanket left on highway to block traffic

Sacrificing for the cause? Amid massive anti-judicial reform protests Tuesday, one family left their baby on a blanket in the middle of a busy highway in Tel Aviv in an attempt to block traffic.

Meanwhile, thousands demonstrated across the country, putting traffic at a standstill and wreaking havoc at Ben-Gurion Airport, where some are having trouble breathing amid the huge crowd. (1st video)

Mounted police used water cannons and other means to disperse protesters. At one location, a man was trampled on by a horse (2nd video).

Hundreds of protesters stream off of shoulder-to-shoulder packed trains, arriving at a massive anti-judicial overhaul protest at Ben Gurion Airport pic.twitter.com/psKJ4jXHHl — Carrie Keller-Lynn (@cjkeller8) July 11, 2023