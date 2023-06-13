Donald Trump celebrates granddaughter’s bat mitzvah, plans ‘sweetest birthday party’

Former president Donald Trump and his granddaughter Arabella Kushner celebrate at a party ahead of her Bat Mitzvah. (Instagram)

Arabella Kushner’s mother, Ivanka, thanked her father on Instagram for helping the family celebrate the milestone event.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

Former President Donald Trump planned a pre-bat mitzvah party for his granddaughter Arabella, and was publicly thanked by his daughter for playing such an important role in the Jewish coming-of-age festivities.

The bat mitzvah event was held this past weekend.

Ivanka Kushner wrote in her Instagram Stories that her father and his wife, Melania, had thrown Arabella “the sweetest birthday dinner at Mar-a-lago a few weeks ago in advance of her Bat Mitzvah,” saying that “It was very special. We love you both so much!”

Among the photos accompanying her post is one of the proud grandfather and step-grandmother sitting and smiling while flanking the star of the hour on either side, with Arabella’s parents standing behind them. There are others with Trump giving a thumbs-up while standing next to his smiling granddaughter.

The eldest daughter of Ivanka and Jared Kushner is actually turning 12 in July, but there is no rule saying a celebration cannot be held ahead of time. Perhaps it was planned this way ahead of the summer holidays, when many of her friends would likely be away.

Media sites have played up the fact that Trump doesn’t figure in the photo carousel Kushner uploaded to Instagram of the major event this past weekend, mentioning the fact that the ex-president is embroiled in serious legal difficulties.

Trump has just been indicted on 37 charges, including 31 counts of Willful Retention of National Defense Information under the Espionage Act. He has already announced that he will plead “not guilty” when he appears in court Tuesday.

Kushner focused her attention on her daughter, writing in part, “With an abundance of love and immense pride, Jared and I celebrated our daughter Arabella’s Bat Mitzvah this past weekend. We reflect on the weekend with full hearts and an abundance of joy and gratitude.

“From her commitment to feeding hungry families through the Jewish Community Service Kosher Food Bank to supporting children with special needs through her work volunteering with the Friendship Circle and Whispering Manes, Arabella’s giving heart and commitment to making a positive impact embodies the spirit of this special milestone.”

“We couldn’t be prouder of the extraordinary young woman she has become,” Kushner added.

Ivanka converted to Orthodox Judaism before marrying her husband in 2009. They have sent their three children to modern Orthodox and culturally Jewish schools in their various cities of residence over the years, including their stay in Washington, D.C., when Trump was president and both Jared and Ivanka played important roles in his administration.